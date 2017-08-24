Charlie Whiting Inspects Buenos Aires Race Track

Formula 1 Race Director Charlie Whiting recently visited the Buenos Aires circuit to evaluate the state of the facility.

Whiting was joined on his tour of the Autódromo Juan y Oscar Gálvez Circuit with the members of the city government and representatives from the Automovil Club Argentino (ACA) and the Argentinean Drivers’ Association (Asociacion Argentina de Volantes).

The Race Director was believed to be pleased with the standards of the track but have made it clear that areas of the circuit need improving and upgrading in order to comply with F1 standards required to host a race.

Argentina has been keen on returning to the sport, with former CEO of the sport Bernie Ecclestone hinting of a possible return in 2015.

The Buenos Aires Circuit last hosted a race in F1 as the Argentine Grand Prix back in 1998, where Michael Schumacher took victory ahead of Mika Hakkinen and Eddie Irvine.

F1’s Managing Director and Commercial Operations Sean Bratches has said Liberty Media is keen for a calendar of more than 21 Grands Prix by 2019, leading interested from multiple countries.

Countries such as Portugal and Turkey have shown their interest into returning to the Formula 1 calendar, whilst there have been talks of a possible second race in the United States.

If Argentina does return to the sport, it would be the third race in Latin America, joining Brazil and Mexico.