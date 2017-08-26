Coates Back On Top With Rockingham Victory

Max Coates made a long-awaited return to the top step of the Renault UK Clio Cup podium today as he stormed to a second win of the campaign at Rockingham.

The Ciceley Motorsport ace’s last success came back at Donington Park in April, but his barren spell was ended as he converted the first of two pole positions into a lights-to-flag success.

The result also keeps alive his faint title aspirations, with a tenth place finish for points leader Mike Bushell ensuring the championship cannot be decided in his favour this weekend.

Coates’ chief competition throughout the race came from fellow championship contender Lee Pattison, who rose to second place as the field fed through Deene on lap one.

The experienced campaigner would post a new lap record for the Rockingham circuit, but that wasn’t enough to prevent him finishing half a second adrift at the finish.

Jack McCarthy completed the podium for his maiden series top three after dispatching treble series champion Paul Rivett, who just clung on to fourth position in a frenetic battle.

James Colburn led the train of cars behind him, with Daniel Rowbottom, Lucas Orrock, Dan Zelos, Luke Reade and lastly Bushell in hot pursuit in the top ten fight.

Bushell had started seventh but was forced to mount a recovery drive after being pushed back to fifteenth on lap one, eventually finishing ahead of Nathan Harrison.

Series debutants Zak Fulk and Bradley Burns were next up, impressively finishing ahead of another close battling pack led by James Dorlin, with another newcomer JJ Ross in eighteenth.

Full race results can be found here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/173403cli.pdf