Correa Added to GP3 Entry List after Joining Jenzer Motorsport

ADAC Formula 4 driver Juan Manuel Correa will line-up in a third Jenzer Motorsport machine this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

The eighteen-year-old, who currently races for Prema Powerteam in both the German and Italian F4 championships, will join Arjun Maini and Alessio Lorandi in the Swiss squad, with the team racing with three cars for the first time in 2017.

“Obviously I am very excited and happy to start my first GP3 Series event,” said Correa. “GP3 is something that I have been looking to move into ever since my first F4 event and now with the experience in both open wheel formula cars as well as a lot of the tracks throughout Europe, the time was right to make the change.”

“Making the jump to GP3 for the second half of the season is something to build towards in 2018. The plans and goals for 2018 are still to be defined but we need to see what opportunities present themselves in the coming months.

“I would like to thank Jenzer Motorsport and all of my partners for this terrific and amazing opportunity.”

With Correa’s addition and DAMS’ decision to retain Matthieu Vaxiviere for a second consecutive race weekend following Santino Ferrucci’s departure to join the FIA Formula 2 Championship grid, the grid is up to twenty cars for the first time this season.