Crashes Disrupt Marquez Race Preparation

Marc Marquez was annoyed with himself after two crashes in second practice hampered his race preparations ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The world champion suffered a vicious high-side at Becketts early in FP2 before his afternoon ended with a tumble at Aintree, leaving him fifth on the timesheets.

The Repsol Honda rider later admitted fault for the falls and said he never felt truly comfortable afterwards, although the pace he was setting encouraged him.

“The first crash was a big crash. This completely changed the plan of the practice and we were a bit limited working with only one bike. It was my mistake. It was sunny here at Silverstone so I thought it would be okay to push after one lap! The tyre maybe wasn’t at the right temperature. For the race, we tried to work hard but the second bike was with a completely different set-up. The confidence was not good but the lap time was coming well so I’m happy for this. For tomorrow, I think we can make a small step with the front confidence but also understand where the rear tyre is.”

“After I crash, normally I like to take the second bike and be fast right from the beginning because then you forget the crash”, he explained. “I was pushing to the limit straight away and improving my lap times and even though I crashed again, I need to try and forget!”

His response also drew praise from fellow Honda rider Cal Crutchlow who was riding close behind when he suffered his first crash.

“His crash was massive”, Cal added. “I was at turn 2 and looked up and thought, ‘what the f***’s that in the distance?! It was big but I’m glad he’s okay. It shows true credit to how tough he is to get back up and go fast immediately”.