Crutchlow Hopes to Be “In the Mix” at Silverstone

Cal Crutchlow heads into this weekend’s British Grand Prix with high hopes that he can match last year’s podium finish in front of his home crowd. The LCR Honda rider took a sensational pole position twelve months ago before beating Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez in a straight battle for second place behind eventual winner Maverick Vinales.

With thousands of his compatriots flocking to Northamptonshire this weekend, Crutchlow is determined to repay their support with a strong result and believes he will be there or thereabouts.

“I always look forward to coming back to Silverstone and try to put on the best show we can for the fans that turn up at this race. It’s always a special one for us British riders and having four of us gives them plenty to cheer about. It’s going to be a good race, a close contest and hopefully we can be up there in the mix too.”

Crutchlow has a mixed overall record on home soil with injuries scuppering his chances in the past and curiously, the 31 year old doesn’t necessarily feel this circuit suits him better than any other.

“It’s a funny one because I’ve had some good results here but I don’t specifically like this circuit. It’s bumpy in a lot of places but I think lap times are gonna be a lot faster. The riders at the front of the championship are riding very well at the moment and I look forward to hopefully being in the mix again and we’ll see what we can do.”