Daniil Kvyat: “Eau Rouge is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Spa”

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat says it is impossible not to love the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, with all its history and its unique flowing layout, it is one of his favourite tracks on the F1 calendar.

Eau Rouge in particular is a corner the Russian relishes driving every year, and just happens to be one of the most legendary turns in F1 history. To see a car speed through the downhill-left, uphill-right bend is a sight to behold, and a thrill for the drivers to ride.

The different elevation levels and mix of long straights and challenging fast corners, within a picturesque setting, make Spa-Francorchamps an enjoyable ride, and see it rank in most drivers top five tracks, including Kvyat’s.

“It’s a great circuit with big history.

“The first thing that comes to mind when you think of this track is the legendary corner of Eau Rouge but I have to say that, in a way, every single corner there is special and unique.

“It’s also the longest circuit on the F1 calendar and a very flowing one, which makes it a very enjoyable experience.”

As the longest circuit on the F1 calendar, the Russian revealed that drivers usually complete their track walk on a scooter!

“This is the only circuit where we do the track walk on a scooter, because it’s too long to walk a lap of it!”

Kvyat also feels that the Belgian circuit is one that keeps you on your toes at all times, as the track is so long that it can be raining at one end but not at the other, so you have to be ready for whatever comes your way, or you could be caught out.

“Another interesting thing about this circuit is that it’s so big that it can be raining in one part but dry at another, so it can make racing very interesting and you need to be ready for everything!”

One advantage here is the slipstream you get, and according to Kvyat, you will definitely be able to take advantage of it during your lap, which makes it particularly welcome during qualifying.

“It’s also interesting and fun to race there because of the slipstream – it’s easy to find a tow at some point during the lap and this can become very useful at times, especially during qualifying.”

Having had a difficult first half of the season, including a coming together with team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. it is now crunch time for the Russian, who needs to up his game in the second half of the year, in order to show he still has what it takes to keep his seat, not only within the Red Bull family, but in F1 altogether.