Daniil Kvyat: “It’s good to finish the race after the difficult weekend we’ve had”

Daniil Kvyat started nineteenth on the grid at Spa-Francorchamps following an engine change, but found himself faced with too much to do, with the Russian only managing to recover to twelfth.

Despite this, he felt positive about his performance during the Belgian Grand Prix, feeling he had good pace when in clean air, but too often he found himself in traffic, which was difficult to overcome.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso driver was glad to bring the car home after a difficult weekend, and Kvyat is already turning his attention to next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

“A good recovery today, taking into account that I started the race from the very back,” said Kvyat. “It was a tough race, jumping into the car in race conditions without having done much running during the weekend… But I managed well and enjoyed some good battles.

“Every time I was in clean air I had great pace but then got stuck behind other cars in wrong moments, especially during the second half of the race, after the first pit-stop. All in all, it’s good to finish the race after the difficult weekend we’ve had.

“We will now start to prepare for Monza – we’re not expecting it to be our strongest track, but you never know what can happen and we will try our best to have a clean weekend and get a good result.”