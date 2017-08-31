Das, Samaia & Hingeley Join EuroFormula Open Field at Silverstone

Campos Racing has announced that Cameron Das will contest the last four rounds of the 2017 EuroFormula Open season, with the seventeen-year-old American joining regulars Matheus Iorio, Simo Laaksonen and Thiago Vivacqua, starting this weekend at Silverstone.

Das, who currently races in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship with Carlin Motorsport and sits fourth in the championship standings with one race win to his name, takes his place in the #1 car that was vacated ahead of the previous round at the Hungaroring by Petru Florescu’s defection to Fortec Motorsports, and was raced in Hungary by GP3 Series racer Raoul Hyman.

Another Formula 3 racer to join the grid this weekend is Brazilian Guilherme Samaia, who will replace Drivex School-bound Tarun Reddy in the Carlin line-up alongside Ameya Vaidyanathan and Devlin DeFrancesco.

Samaia, who is racing for Double R Racing in British F3, currently sits twelfth in the championship standings, with a best result of second coming last time out at Snetterton.

The final new addition, for now, is that of British driver Ben Hingeley, who will join Fortec Motorsports alongside Florescu and Jannes Fittje.

He is the third British Formula 3 racer to step up into European racing this weekend, with Hingeley currently just three points behind Das in the championship standings with one round remaining of the season, although he has three wins to his name, including one at Silverstone in June.