Davies Doubles Up as Rea Increases Lead

Chaz Davies completed his second double of the season by winning race two at the Lausitzring as Jonathan Rea took another step towards a third world championship. The Welshman proved too strong for the Kawasaki number one once again but with Tom Sykes finishing an uncompetitive fourth, Rea now enjoys a 70 point advantage over his team-mate with eight races remaining.

Not for the first time this year, the early laps were lit up by Rea who sliced his way through from the third row of the grid with some daring overtakes. By the end of lap one, the Ulsterman was already up to third and the resistance of polesitter Marco Melandri was broken midway through lap five.

Unfortunately for Kawasaki, Rea hadn’t managed to distance the other Aruba.it Ducati with Davies also navigating his way through the early traffic. At half distance, the Welshman finally overhauled the reigning champion to take a lead he wouldn’t relinquish, not even light drizzle in the closing stages halting his charge. Rea would claim second while Melandri completed a double podium for Ducati in third.

For Tom Sykes, race two mirrored the circumstances of Phillip Island and Donington Park as the Yorkshireman failed to clear the traffic quickly enough to compete for the victory. The 2013 champion took until lap fourteen to overhaul Lorenzo Savadori’s Aprilia, leaving him fourteen seconds adrift by the chequered flag and a distant fourth.

Savadori was relegated to seventh by Alex Lowes and Leon Camier with Jordi Torres and wildcard Markus Reiterberger finishing eighth and ninth respectively on their BMWs.

WorldSBK 2017: Prosecco DOC German Round – Race Two Result