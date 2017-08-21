World Superbike

Davies Doubles Up as Rea Increases Lead

200 Views
Chaz Davies - Photo Credit: Aruba.it Ducati

Chaz Davies completed his second double of the season by winning race two at the Lausitzring as Jonathan Rea took another step towards a third world championship. The Welshman proved too strong for the Kawasaki number one once again but with Tom Sykes finishing an uncompetitive fourth, Rea now enjoys a 70 point advantage over his team-mate with eight races remaining.

Not for the first time this year, the early laps were lit up by Rea who sliced his way through from the third row of the grid with some daring overtakes. By the end of lap one, the Ulsterman was already up to third and the resistance of polesitter Marco Melandri was broken midway through lap five.

Unfortunately for Kawasaki, Rea hadn’t managed to distance the other Aruba.it Ducati with Davies also navigating his way through the early traffic. At half distance, the Welshman finally overhauled the reigning champion to take a lead he wouldn’t relinquish, not even light drizzle in the closing stages halting his charge. Rea would claim second while Melandri completed a double podium for Ducati in third.

For Tom Sykes, race two mirrored the circumstances of Phillip Island and Donington Park as the Yorkshireman failed to clear the traffic quickly enough to compete for the victory. The 2013 champion took until lap fourteen to overhaul Lorenzo Savadori’s Aprilia, leaving him fourteen seconds adrift by the chequered flag and a distant fourth.

Savadori was relegated to seventh by Alex Lowes and Leon Camier with Jordi Torres and wildcard Markus Reiterberger finishing eighth and ninth respectively on their BMWs.

 

WorldSBK 2017: Prosecco DOC German Round – Race Two Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
17. Chaz DaviesDucatiAruba.it Racing – Ducati34:05.22025
21. Jonathan ReaKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+2.29020
333. Marco MelandriDucatiAruba.it Racing – Ducati+4.38816
466. Tom SykesKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+14.16713
522. Alex LowesYamahaPata Yamaha Official WSBK Team+15.78611
62. Leon CamierMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse+16.02310
732. Lorenzo SavadoriApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+16.1389
881. Jordi TorresBMWAlthea BMW Racing Team+16.9008
921. Markus ReiterbergerBMWVan Zon Remeha BMW+20.3557
1012. Xavi ForesDucatiBARNI Racing Team+24.0666
1160. Michael van der MarkYamahaPata Yamaha Official WSBK Team+24.8855
1236. Leandro MercadoApriliaIODARacing+35.5664
136. Stefan BradlHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team+36.7723
1440. Roman RamosKawasakiTeam Kawasaki GoEleven+38.5082
1535. Raffaele de RosaBMWAlthea BMW Racing Team+39.6131
1637. Ondrej JezekKawasakiGrillini Racing Team+1:00.744
1734. Davide GiuglianoHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team+1:01.401
1886. Ayrton BadoviniKawasakiGrillini Racing Team+1:01.531
1955. Massimo RoccoliYamahaGuandalini Racing+1:27.642
NC88. R. KrummenacherKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing+6 Laps
NC84. Riccardo RussoKawasakiPedercini Racing SC-Project+6 Laps
NC19. Pavel SzkopekYamahaPazera Racing+8 Laps
NC50. Eugene LavertyApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+13 Laps

Related Posts