Davies Sees off Kawasaki Threat in Germany

Chaz Davies - Photo Credit: Aruba.it Ducati

Chaz Davies proved too strong for the two factory Kawasaki riders as he claimed his fifth victory of the season at the Lausitzring. The Welshman came through from sixth on the grid to defeat Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes with the reigning champion extending his overall lead to 63 points with second place.

Earlier in the day, Superpole had followed the form book with Sykes, who had topped all three practice sessions, taking his fourth consecutive pole position ahead of his team-mate Rea. Lorenzo Savadori produced a stand-out performance to complete the front row but the natural order soon established itself at the start of race one as the factory Ducati and Kawasaki riders broke away immediately.

Sykes took advantage of an error from Rea to lead at turn one but Davies was the man on the move, climbing straight up to second before outbraking the pole-sitter at turn ten on the second lap. Keen to give chase, Rea moved straight past Sykes into second but the relentless race pace of the Ducati ultimately proved too strong, allowing Davies to ease away in the closing stages.

Rea comfortably had the measure of Sykes, ensuring he would take second at the expense of his championship rival, while Marco Melandri rode a lonely race to fourth, earning his pole position for race two tomorrow. Leon Camier produced yet more heroics aboard the MV Agusta to finish fifth, winning a race-long battle with the Yamaha of Alex Lowes, while Savadori fell to seventh despite his lofty starting spot.

Spanish duo Xavi Fores and Jordi Torres were eighth and ninth respectively ahead of Eugene Laverty who bounced back from a disastrous start to take tenth. For Honda though, there were no signs of recovery after a terrible campaign so far with home favourite Stefan Bradl failing to start after injuring himself in practice.

 

WorldSBK 2017: Prosecco DOC German Round – Race One Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
17. Chaz DaviesDucatiAruba.it Racing – Ducati34:08.07325
21. Jonathan ReaKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+1.83420
366. Tom SykesKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+3.25016
433. Marco MelandriDucatiAruba.it Racing – Ducati+16.00513
52. Leon CamierMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse+16.59711
622. Alex LowesYamahaPata Yamaha Official WSBK Team+16.78310
732. Lorenzo SavadoriApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+24.8989
812. Xavi ForesDucatiBARNI Racing Team+31.1378
981. Jordi TorresBMWAlthea BMW Racing Team+31.3737
1050. Eugene LavertyApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+40.5936
1136. Leandro MercadoApriliaIODARacing+47.7965
1288. R. KrummenacherKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing+48.5094
1321. Markus ReiterbergerBMWVan Zon Remeha BMW+50.7953
1440. Roman RamosKawasakiTeam Kawasaki GoEleven+1:00.2822
1560. Michael van der MarkYamahaPata Yamaha Official WSBK Team+1:04.1181
1686. Ayrton BadoviniKawasakiGrillini Racing Team+1:35.425
NC35. Raffaele de RosaBMWAlthea BMW Racing Team+5 Laps
NC19. Pavel SzkopekYamahaPazera Racing+6 Laps
NC84. Riccardo RussoKawasakiPedercini Racing SC-Project+7 Laps
NC37. Ondrej JezekKawasakiGrillini Racing Team+11 Laps
NC34. Davide GiuglianoHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK Team+11 Laps
NC55. Massimo RoccoliYamahaGuandalini Racing+15 Laps
NS6. Stefan BradlHondaRed Bull Honda WorldSBK TeamInjured

