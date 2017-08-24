Delétraz & De Vries Switch Teams as Merhi Rejoins F2 Field

Rapax will field an all-new line-up for this weekend’s FIA Formula 2 Championship races at Spa-Francorchamps, with Louis Delétraz moving across from Racing Engineering, where he will be joined by ex-Manor Racing driver Roberto Merhi.

Delétraz has switched places with Nyck de Vries, with the Dutchman joining Gustav Malja at Racing Engineering, while Sergio Canamasas loses his ride at Rapax.

Delétraz has endured a tough rookie campaign in Formula 2, and only secured his first point in the championship last time out at the Hungaroring, but the Swiss driver, who is mentored by Formula 1 racer Romain Grosjean, is ready to charge this weekend at Spa.

“It’s always an exciting prospect to be going racing at Spa Francorchamps but I’m particularly happy that I’ll be there with Rapax this weekend,” said Delétraz. “They have a good record in 2017 and I’m looking forward to getting in the car and tackling one of the most famous tracks in the world.

“It’s been quite a hard start to the season but joining Rapax will be a new experience for me and a great opportunity to show what I can do. Friday’s Free Practice and Qualifying sessions can’t come quickly enough – I’m really motivated for the rest of the season and will try to do my maximum.”

Merhi raced for Campos Racing earlier this season at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona before the team decided to pair Robert Visoiu with Ralph Boschung in their line-up, with the Spaniard having competed in Formula 1 back in 2015 with Manor.

De Vries is a McLaren F1 Team Junior driver and has already taken one victory in his rookie campaign in Formula 2, but now switches to Racing Engineering eyeing more top results before the season concludes.

“Perhaps this move is a surprise in the middle of the season, but I am very excited to join Racing Engineering from Spa onwards,” said de Vries. “We have been in touch since 2015 and it is great to finally get the chance to work together as they have a very high level of professionalism and a great track record.

“I hope we will be able to turn around their momentum and score the successes they have always had.”