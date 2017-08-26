Dovizioso Hoping for Ducati Improvement on Sunday

Andrea Dovizioso has stressed that Ducati still need to improve if he is going to challenge for victory in tomorrow’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Italian, who trails championship leader and polesitter Marc Marquez by 16 points, believes his Desmosedici GP is still lacking compared to the Honda and the Yamaha through the corners which could hamper him tomorrow.

Despite that though, Dovizioso is encouraged by how close his lap times were to Marquez in qualifying trim and remains hopeful of closing the gap tomorrow.

“I think we’re quite competitive but I don’t know how much. We don’t understand exactly. I think our bike is very good on breaking and acceleration but turning we still need to improve. It’s quite heavy so in some parts we lose too much and this is why I believe we struggled in these two days. Our lap times are close though.”

Many of the riders are agonising over tyre choice ahead of the race and Dovizioso feels the sheer number of choices and relative lack of track time to test makes that selection harder than ever.

“It’s difficult because all three tyres work quite well. When you have three choices, we don’t have enough time to work on all three tyres, especially because in FP3 we have to go for a lap time. The laps you’re able to put on each tyre is less than half a race, especially on this track which is very long. It’s almost impossible to make the right choice in these conditions.”