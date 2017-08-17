DTM star Nico Mueller ready for World RX début with EKS

Nico Mueller is set to become Switzerland’s first-ever driver to enter a round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, as he has confirmed he will take part in the series’ next round at Lohéac, France (1-3 September).

Mueller has been competing in the German-based DTM touring car series since 2014, always with Audi cars. In fact, fellow Audi DTM competitor, two-time championship winner as well as reigning World Rallycross Champion, Swede Mattias Ekström, has arranged Mueller’s WRX entry: Ekström’s EKS RX team is entering a fourth Audi S1 EKS RX quattro Supercar for Mueller, so that the Swiss can join the grid alongside EKS’ regulars Ekström, Toomas Heikkinen and Reinis Nitiss.

“Mattias and I have been colleagues in DTM since 2016 and we talk about many things, including rallycross.” said Muller.

“I’ve followed World RX for quite a while and I really like the racing and the atmosphere.”

“During a test for the 2016 DTM season, Mattias and me made a bet. If I won, I would get a drive in the Audi S1 EKS RX quattro. Otherwise I had to clean a set of his tyres. Unfortunately, I lost, so I went to Barcelona to honour my debts and obviously I did well, because afterwards I was allowed to jump into Mattias’ Supercar for the first time.”

“These cars are insane and you become addicted. From that day my dream has been to compete in World RX and that dream will come true in France.”

“That’s a big challenge, but also a great chance. I want to enjoy it as much as I can, but I will not travel to France only for fun. For sure I’m also aiming for a proper result.”

Although the qualifying heats start from Saturday, 2 September, World RX machinery will fire to action for the first practice session of the weekend on Friday, 1 September, at 17:30.