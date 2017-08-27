‘Emotional’ Mick Schumacher Demo’s Father’s Benetton at Spa

Mick Schumacher commemorated the twenty-fifth anniversary of his father Michael Schumacher’s first Grand Prix victory by demonstrating the Benetton B194 that he took his first World Championship in, at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday.

It may have only been one lap around the legendary Belgian Grand Prix circuit, but for the younger Schumacher, who currently plies his trade in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship, it was a great experience, with the eighteen year old sporting a special helmet design for the run.

One half of the helmet was his own design, but the other half was the design his father used originally in his career.

“When I heard the car would drive here, I was straight away on for it and just wanted to do it,” said Schumacher to BBC Sport. “I am happy I have done it now.

“It was just great. It was a pleasure for me to drive and it was emotional and fun and amazing. There is a lot of history with it and I’m really happy I was able to drive it.”

Not only was Spa-Francorchamps the place of his first Grand Prix win for Michael Schumacher, the German also made his debut in Formula 1 a year previously for the Jordan F1 Team, and later took five more wins at the track, the last of which came in 2002, just three years after son Mick was born.