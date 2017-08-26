Enaam Ahmed Holds Off Sowery for Race One Win

Another untouchable drive from Enaam Ahmed saw the Carlin racer take his eleventh win of the BRDC British F3 Championship. He struggled to adapt to the dusty track conditions in the opening laps, but found his groove by the end to put one hand on the trophy.

Starting on pole, the 17-year-old had a golden opportunity to all but secure the championship. Toby Sowery was alongside and knew getting ahead would be vital for his chances, but could not make the move work going into the opening few corners.

Ahmed built a gap of 1.6 seconds in the opening lap, though Sowery would look to reduce the gap thereafter. As for the battle for third, the other championship leader of James Pull took up the slot, with Ben Hingeley surprising many as he leapt from eighth to fourth.

As the field settled down, attention turned to the battle for first as Sowery slowly closed in on the leader. Ahmed seemed under pressure for a few laps, but maintained enough of a gap to keep the challenge at bay.

In the end it was simply another classic victory for Ahmed, with Sowery once again settling for second. As for Pull, he took third having dropped away from the challenge in front.

Hingeley would eventually come home in fourth, after a race long defense of Krishnaraaj Mahadik. The Indian had started third, made a poor start, but recovered to continue his Brands form. Despite his testing promise, it would be another sixth place for Cameron Das as he failed to make as big an impact as he would have liked.

Rounding out the top ten would be Jordan Cane, Guilherme Samaia, his teammate Jamie Chadwick and finally Callan O’Keeffe having had an off in the opening lap.

Ahmed currently leads the title by 117 points.