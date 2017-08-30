Esteban Ocon: “I Always Have Special Emotions When I Visit Monza”

Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s Esteban Ocon says he looks forward in tackling one of the classic Formula 1 tracks at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman enters this weekend’s Grand Prix after collecting two points from the Belgian Grand Prix, but not without colliding with team-mate Sergio Perez.

The pair clashing for the third time this season cost valuable points for the team with Team Principal Vijay Mallya imposing a new team orders policy to prevent any repeat of the incident.

Ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, Ocon says racing in Italy always provides special emotions, having lived in Italy during his junior career.

“I always have special emotions when I visit Monza. I used to live in Italy and raced with an Italian team in my junior career so I know the country really well. I also speak Italian and I enjoy Italian food too!” said Ocon.

With the 5.7 Km track providing the drivers with 11 corners and long straights to tackle at high speed, Ocon is excited in relishing the challenge of the classic Monza circuit in a Formula 1 car with corners like Lesmos and Ascari.

“It’s one of the classic Formula One tracks. My favourite parts of the lap are the two Lesmo curves and the Ascari chicane. These are the corners that can make or break your lap. The combination of corners through Ascari feels very nice in a Formula One car.”

With Monza providing the highly-energetic “Tifosi” creating a unique atmosphere, Ocon says he is excited to be racing in front of the Italian crowd once again.

“The atmosphere in Monza is always special. The Italian fans give so much support to all the drivers and you feel their energy. There is so much history and tradition in the country linked to Motorsport and you get to appreciate this in Monza.”