Formula 1

F1 Belgium: Hamilton Equals Schumacher Record with 68th Pole

200 Views
Lewis Hamilton took pole position at Spa, the 68th pole of his career - Credit: Wolfgang Wilhelm

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of pole positions in Formula 1 as he secured a dominant pole at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver set a new track record of 1:42.553s to secure his sixty-eighth pole position at a circuit where Schumacher made his name in the sport.

Hamilton will be joined on the front row by championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who up until his final run in the session had not really been a factor, but he saved his best for last. The Scuderia Ferrari driver finished 0.242 seconds off the pace, but he was able to get ahead of the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, who was not able to keep up with the pace of his pole-sitting team-mate.

Kimi Raikkonen should have been on the front row, but the second Ferrari driver made a mistake on his final lap and was forced to settle for fourth, while the two Red Bull Racing drivers will share row three, with Max Verstappen ahead of Daniel Ricciardo to the delight of his immense fan base.

Nico Hülkenberg will start seventh for the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team after getting ahead of both Sahara Force India F1 Team drivers, with the battle between the two teams fierce this weekend in Belgium, with Sergio Perez getting the better of Esteban Ocon to finish eighth.

After outpacing his team-mate in both of the first two sections of qualifying, Jolyon Palmer had high hopes of a strong Q3, but the Renault driver ground to a halt with a smoking car heading towards the final sector, with a loss of gearbox oil pressure. It meant the Briton was again out-qualified by Hülkenberg, but the summer break has obviously been good to him.

The McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team attempted to use Stoffel Vandoorne to aid Fernando Alonso’s bid to advance into the top ten shootout, but after being given a tow down the Kemmel Straight and getting to within half a second of the best sector time, the Spaniard was forced to abort his lap, citing a loss of power, and ultimately a last gap quick lap from Hülkenberg saw Alonso fall to eleventh.

Vandoorne, who was tenth fastest in Q1, did not set a time himself in Q2, knowing that he has a sixty-five place grid penalty after multiple engine changes this weekend, and will fall to the rear of the field once those are applied for his home Grand Prix.

The two Haas F1 Team drivers were twelfth and thirteenth, Romain Grosjean getting the better of team-mate Kevin Magnussen, while Carlos Sainz Jr will start fourteenth in the leading Scuderia Toro Rosso.

It was a disappointing day for the Williams Martini Racing team, with both Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll eliminated at the first stage of session, with the Brazilian’s weekend going from bad to worse.

Massa, who crashed on Friday morning and missed second practice as a result, came into the session with a five-place grid penalty after failing to slowly sufficiently for double-waved yellow flags during final practice, and he found himself in the drop zone heading into his final run.

Despite improving his time, he still found himself shuffled back to sixteenth as other drivers completed their laps, with Massa sounding extremely disappointed when advised of his position over the radio.

Stroll failed to take to the track for a final attack due to damage on his car, leaving the Canadian eliminated from qualifying at the first hurdle, although he was still able to stay ahead of both of the Sauber F1 Team drivers, Marcus Ericsson ahead of Pascal Wehrlein.

The other driver to be eliminated is the under pressure Daniil Kvyat, with the second Toro Rosso driver ending up seventeenth on the grid, but his best Q1 lap was more than six-tenths of a second off his team-mate Sainz. The Russian will start nineteenth after a twenty-place grid penalty for an engine change, caused by his stoppage during final practice earlier in the day.

Spa-Francorchamps Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMQ1 TIMEQ2 TIMEQ3 TIME
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:44.1841:42.9271:42.553
25Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari1:44.2751:43.9871:42.795
377Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:44.7731:43.2491:43.094
47Kimi RaikkonenFINScuderia Ferrari1:44.7291:43.7001:43.270
533Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing1:44.5351:43.9401:43.380
63Daniel RicciardoAUSRed Bull Racing1:45.1141:44.2241:43.863
727Nico HulkenbergGERRenault Sport Formula 1 Team1:45.2801:44.9881:44.982
811Sergio PerezMEXSahara Force India F1 Team1:45.5911:45.3741:45.244
931Esteban OconFRASahara Force India F1 Team1:45.2771:45.0061:45.369
1030Jolyon PalmerGBRRenault Sport Formula 1 Team1:45.4471:44.685No Time
1114Fernando AlonsoESPMcLaren Honda Formula 1 Team1:45.6681:45.090
128Romain GrosjeanFRAHaas F1 Team1:45.7281:45.133
1320Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:45.5351:45.400
1455Carlos Sainz JrESPScuderia Toro Rosso1:45.3741:45.439
152Stoffel VandoorneBELMcLaren Honda Formula 1 Team1:45.441No Time
1619Felipe MassaBRZWilliams Martini Racing1:45.823
1726Daniil KvyatRUSScuderia Toro Rosso1:46.028
1818Lance StrollCANWilliams Martini Racing1:46.915
199Marcus EricssonSWESauber F1 Team1:47.214
2094Pascal WehrleinGERSauber F1 Team1:47.679

Related Posts