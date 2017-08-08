F1 needs more involvement with Independent Engine Manufacturers – Marko

Helmut Marko (seen where with Max Verstappen) hopes more independent engine manufacturers get involved in Formula 1 - Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula 1 bosses need to do more to entice other engine manufacturers to the sport, according to Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko.

Just four engine manufacturers – Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda – race in Formula 1 in 2017, but Marko believes there is room in the sport for more, and insists it is important that other marquees, such as Aston Martin or Cosworth, are invited to negotiations about possible involvement in the sports future.

“For us it is currently more important that independent engine manufacturers such as Aston Martin, Cosworth or Illien are present in the negotiations,” said Marko to German newspaper Welt.

“What we see with Honda is that even with the highest financial and personnel expenditure, it is not possible to have success with these very complex engine regulations.”

Marko believes that Red Bull Racing’s RB13 chassis is a very strong one in 2017, and is hoping that the progress seen by their current engine suppliers Renault means the team can fight for more race victories later in the season to add to Daniel Ricciardo’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix win.

“From a technical point of view, the chassis is at a very high level compared to Ferrari and Mercedes,” said Marko.

“Our engine partner Renault is making continuous progress, which means that Red Bull will win one or two races on its own strength this year.”