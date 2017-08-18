Farfus on Top in Zandvoort as DTM Returns to Action

The DTM Series has gotten back underway with the first practice session of the weekend at Zandvoort.

Augusto Farfus led the way for BMW ahead of Lucas Auer and Marco Wittmann.

The Brazilian saved his lap, the quickest ever at the beachside circuit by almost a second, for his final lap of the session.

Zandvoort is happy hunting ground for Farfus who claimed his last victory in the DTM at the Dutch circuit back in 2013.

Third placed man in the championship Auer had been the pacesetter for much of the session before being eclipsed by Farfus, meaning the Austrian had to settle for second fastest.

Championship leader Mattias Ekström led the way for Audi in fourth place ahead of Mercedes’ Gary Paffett.

The top nine drivers were covered by less than one second, Loic Duval was tenth fastest 1.019 seconds off of the pace.

Farfus’ stable-mate Bruno Spengler was the slowest of the 18 runners, 1.687 seconds off of the leading pace.

“That was a good Friday for me. Let’s see how meaningful the times will be tomorrow and after. But I had a good feeling in the car. The course has changed a lot. It has much more grip. But I do not think the new asphalt will mean so much for the race. There will be some different strategies in the race again,” said Farfus.

Second practice takes place at 9.45 local time ahead of the first qualifying and race sessions of the weekend.