Felipe Massa: “I’m Really Looking Forward To a Great Race at Spa”

Felipe Massa prepares for his return back in Formula 1 after missing the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break.

The Williams Martini Racing Driver felt unwell in Budapest and was replaced by William’s reserve driver Paul di Resta for the race. But the Brazilian is set to return for the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Massa looks forward to returning to Spa-Francorchamps and is excited to tackling the longest track on the calendar with the new 2017 cars.

“Spa is one of the best tracks in Formula One. I think it will be incredible to drive there with this new car, with more downforce. Eau Rouge will feel like a straight but so many other corners will also be amazing to drive.” said Massa.

“I’m really looking forward to a great race at Spa.”

Massa has won the Belgian Grand Prix back in 2008, when he was handed the victory after the race when Lewis Hamilton was given a penalty for gaining an advantage when having an intense battle with Scuderia Ferrari‘s Kimi Raikkonen.

The Brazilian will race a special artistic helmet design by Spanish designed Kenor. After the race, Martini will give away the helmet to fans in a contest on social media.

“I am also going to be wearing a special ‘Joy of Racing’ helmet designed by a great Spanish artist called Kenor. It will look great, and a lucky fan will also get the chance to win it thanks to Martini.”