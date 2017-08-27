Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0

Fenestraz Profits as Shwartzman Loses Second Win in Two Days

200 Views
Sacha Fenestraz inherited the race two win at Paul Ricard - Credit: Jean Michel Le Meur / DPPI

After losing the race win on Saturday after causing a collision, Robert Shwartzman appeared to turn his fortune around on Sunday, cruising to the chequered flag first at Paul Ricard, only for the stewards to disqualify him for a technical infringement out of his control.

After being upside down at the end of race one thanks to Shwartzman’s actions on Saturday, it was probably fitting that it was Sacha Fenestraz was the one to inherit the victory, and as such extend his championship advantage on the rest of the field to twenty-seven points with two rounds remaining.

Starting from pole position, Shwartzman retained the lead at the start, and the R-ace GP driver pulled both Fenestraz and Max Defourny clear of the rest of the field, although it took a couple of laps for the Belgian to join the front two after a battle with Gabriel Aubry.

Shwartzman maintained his position at the front right through to the chequered flag, not letting Fenestraz get close enough to attack, while Defourny shadowed the Josef Kaufmann Racing driver, but the Russian drivers disqualification up front, thanks to a non-compliant anti-oil surge plate promoted Fenestraz to the win, Defourny to second and Aubry to third.

Aubry was unable to keep up the pace of those in front but the Tech 1 Racing driver was able to keep R-ace GP’s Will Palmer behind him until the chequered flag, with two more Brits, Daniel Ticktum and Max Fewtrell fifth and sixth, for Arden Motorsport and Tech 1 Racing respectively.

Richard Verschoor was seventh for MP Motorsport ahead of race one podium finisher Yifei Ye, with guest driver Charles Milesi ninth ahead of the final two points scorers, Thomas Randle and Jarno Opmeer.

Paul Ricard Race 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
111Sacha FenestrazFRAJosef Kaufmann Racing27:29.124s
29Max DefournyBELR-ace GP+0.702s
34Gabriel AubryFRATech 1 Racing+10.885s
48Will PalmerGBRR-ace GP+11.667s
533Daniel TicktumGBRArden Motorsport+12.891s
67Max FewtrellGBRTech 1 Racing+14.122s
729Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport+17.107s
81Yifei YeCHNJosef Kaufmann Racing+17.582s
940Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP+18.333s
1016Thomas RandleAUSAVF by Adrian Valles+20.091s
1130Jarno OpmeerNEDMP Motorsport+21.077s
1231Neil VerhagenUSAMP Motorsport+21.863s
1312Raul GuzmanMEXR-ace GP+22.831s
146Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing+27.284s
1515Axel MatusMEXAVF by Adrian Valles+27.717s
1642Michael BenyahiaMORR-ace GP+28.600s
175Thomas MaxwellAUSTech 1 Racing+30.109s
182Luis LeedsAUSJosef Kaufmann Racing+30.810s
1914Xavier LloverasESPAVF by Adrian Valles+31.837s
2022Jean Baptiste SimmenauerFRAJD Motorsport+36.884s
2141Theo CoicaudFRAR-ace GP+37.438s
2220Najiy Ayyad bin Abd RazakMALFortec Motorsports+38.184s
2318Aleksey KorneevRUSFortec Motorsports+38.638s
2421Sun Yue YangCHNJD Motorsport+41.468s
2519Frank BirdGBRFortec Motorsports+42.057s
2625Julia PankiewiczPOLMark Burdett Motorsport+47.290s
2726Presley MartonoINOMark Burdett Motorsport+1:30.849s
28/RET93Zane GoddardAUSArden Motorsport+2 Laps
RET23Aleksandr VartanyanRUSJD MotorsportRetired
RET17Alex PeroniAUSFortec MotorsportsRetired
RET13Henrique ChavesPORAVF by Adrian VallesRetired
DQ10Robert ShwartzmanRUSR-ace GPDisqualified

Related Posts