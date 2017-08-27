Fenestraz Profits as Shwartzman Loses Second Win in Two Days

After losing the race win on Saturday after causing a collision, Robert Shwartzman appeared to turn his fortune around on Sunday, cruising to the chequered flag first at Paul Ricard, only for the stewards to disqualify him for a technical infringement out of his control.

After being upside down at the end of race one thanks to Shwartzman’s actions on Saturday, it was probably fitting that it was Sacha Fenestraz was the one to inherit the victory, and as such extend his championship advantage on the rest of the field to twenty-seven points with two rounds remaining.

Starting from pole position, Shwartzman retained the lead at the start, and the R-ace GP driver pulled both Fenestraz and Max Defourny clear of the rest of the field, although it took a couple of laps for the Belgian to join the front two after a battle with Gabriel Aubry.

Shwartzman maintained his position at the front right through to the chequered flag, not letting Fenestraz get close enough to attack, while Defourny shadowed the Josef Kaufmann Racing driver, but the Russian drivers disqualification up front, thanks to a non-compliant anti-oil surge plate promoted Fenestraz to the win, Defourny to second and Aubry to third.

Aubry was unable to keep up the pace of those in front but the Tech 1 Racing driver was able to keep R-ace GP’s Will Palmer behind him until the chequered flag, with two more Brits, Daniel Ticktum and Max Fewtrell fifth and sixth, for Arden Motorsport and Tech 1 Racing respectively.

Richard Verschoor was seventh for MP Motorsport ahead of race one podium finisher Yifei Ye, with guest driver Charles Milesi ninth ahead of the final two points scorers, Thomas Randle and Jarno Opmeer.

Paul Ricard Race 2 Result