Fernando Alonso: “It was impossible to have any battles out there”

Fernando Alonso once again was let down by a lack of power in Belgium - Credit: Andrew Hone/McLaren

Fernando Alonso moved up from tenth on the grid to run seventh on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix but soon found himself falling down the order due to the power deficit of his MCL32 compared to his rivals.

The McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team racer found himself a sitting duck down the straights, and after running inside the points early on, he soon found himself outside the top ten and falling out of contention, with the Spaniard feeling it was impossible to have any real battles due to power mismatch.

Alonso eventually retired from the race with another power unit related problem, but despite the disheartening results, he knows the team is working hard to improve the car.

“In general, it’s been a good weekend,” said Alonso. “We played a good team game in qualifying, we had a great start – taking the outside lane was the right decision – and we were seventh after the first lap.

“It was fun for the first three or four laps! Then we tried to defend our position, but in the middle of the straights some cars passed us without even activating the DRS.

“For sure, is not easy to race like this, as you cannot have any good wheel-to-wheel battles. It was a difficult afternoon and we were not competitive in race trim. The car was too slow on the straights and it was impossible to have any battles out there, so points were also impossible today.

“Eventually, we had to stop due to an engine issue. The situation is what it is and we need to improve it as soon as we can. I know the team is working day and night improving the car, and we hope we can see the results soon.”