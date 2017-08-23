Fernando Alonso: “As the season goes on we’re getting stronger and stronger”

Fernando Alonso thinks that the McLaren-Honda Formula 1 Team has improved their performance in recent races, and hopes to continue their good form at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

He is excited to restart the season, especially as it returns to the driver favourite track, Spa Francorchamps.

Prior to the summer break, the team managed to have some positive results, notably Alonso’s sixth place at the Hungarian Grand Prix along with the fastest lap of the race.

“As the season goes on we’re getting stronger and stronger, and I hope the second half of the year will bring us some more points-earning finishes,” he said.

Due to the high power nature of the circuit, it is unlikely McLaren will be able to emulate the success of Hungary, but Alonso still believes that the team have made steps in the right direction.

“This race is a difficult challenge for the whole team – the engineers and the mechanics – as you’re on the throttle for almost three-quarters of the lap, which makes it’s a tough circuit for both the car and the driver.”

“We know we’ll have to work hard to get any kind of result there, but it’s a long lap and there are plenty of overtaking opportunities, so we’ll keep pushing to get everything we can from the weekend.”

Nevertheless, the Spaniard is looking forwards to the return of Formula One, and driving the Spa Francorchamps circuit again, as with corners like Eau Rouge and Blanchimont it is a firm favourite amongst the drivers.

“Spa is incredible – for many of us it’s one of our favourite tracks.”

“It’s got a legendary reputation and it’s totally deserved. The feeling when you drive Eau Rouge is completely different to any other corner on the calendar.”

“You’re so low in the car and the gradient is so steep that as you go up it, you can only see the sky – it’s completely surreal.”