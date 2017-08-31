Formula 2’s Halo-shod 2018 Challenger Unveiled at Monza

The 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship car has been revealed ahead of this weekend’s round in Italy, and it sees the introduction of the halo head protection system, as will be used in Formula 1 from next season.

The halo is part of a series of safety updates, with improvements also being made to the Virtual Safety Car, Drag Reduction System and electronics, the latter of which is as a result of an updated ECU.

The new car features ‘architecture typical of a modern F1 car’ and has a 3.4-litre turbocharged Mecachrome engine, with its design aimed to mirror the design of the current era of Formula 1.

The car has already completed a successful shakedown last month at the French circuit of Magny Cours, with further tests planned throughout the year, before two test sessions then planned in December aimed at performance testing.

Each team will receive their first F2 2018 car in January, before the second arrives in mid-February, with shakedowns also planned for the teams before they attack the first official pre-season test.

“I am very pleased to be able to present our new car for the next three year cycle of the FIA Formula 2 Championship,” said Bruno Michel, the CEO of Formula 2. “Our focus has always been on providing a powerful, safe and challenging car which will encourage overtaking, and thanks to the new aerodynamics package we believe this car will both enhance racing and provide even more entertainment for our fans.

“Our philosophy has always been to match this with cost control for the teams, and we believe the F2 2018 will continue to limit operational costs and provide an attractive package to our teams.

“Finally, and most importantly, the F2 2018 matches the very latest F1 safety standards: we have a strong track record on safety, and this was a principle focus during the design process.

“I believe that the F2 2018 is the right car for the next stage of our championship, while also providing a worthy race car for the final step of the motorsport ladder for our drivers hoping to achieve their ultimate ambition: a race seat in F1.”