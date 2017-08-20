Friday Pacesetter Farfus Leads BMW Top Three Sweep in Zandvoort Qualifying

Just like yesterday, BMW have locked out the first three positions on the grid for the DTM Series race at Zandvoort as Augusto Farfus leads Marco Wittmann and Maxime Martin.

It is Farfus’ first pole position since Oschersleben 2015 and the sixth of his career.

With no rain overnight, the track was already faster than the times seen yesterday with Jamie Green beating Timo Glock‘s pole time from yesterday immediately.

Green was bested by Farfus with Wittmann and Martin soon leapfrogging the Briton to make it an all BMW top three.

Yesterday’s polesitter and race winner Glock lines up in fifth with championship leader Rene Rast alongside him.

Glock is under investigation following an incident with Edoardo Mortara, the BMW was blocked by the Italian prompting him to call the Mercedes driver a “f***ing idiot” over the radio and blocking Mortara in turn.

Mike Rockenfeller and Gary Paffett will start from the fourth row with Bruno Spengler and Maro Engel completing the top ten.

It was another low key qualifying session for Mattias Ekström and Lucas Auer who start 12th and 13th respectively, behind Robert Wickens.

It has been another difficult weekend for Tom Blomqvist, the Anglo-Swede impressed many last season but the same form has not been seen so far in 2017. A retirement in yesterday’s race whilst running in sixth and will start today’s race from 14th would not have been what Blomqvist had been hoping for.

Sunday practice pacesetter Loic Duval starts down in 15th place, alongside Nico Muller.

Paul di Resta was unable to partake in qualifying after engine issues in practice, if the Briton can make the start he will start in 18th place – behind Mortara.

The race starts at 15.15 local time, and will last for 55 minutes plus one lap.

UPDATE:

Paffett has been sent to the back of the grid for using an incorrect tyre allocation promoting Wickens into the top ten.

UPDATE 2:

Mortara has been handed a five place penalty for impeding Glock which he will serve at the Nürburgring.