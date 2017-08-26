Gamble Takes Championship Lead With Rockingham Win

Tom Gamble has moved to the top of the Ginetta Junior Championship standings with a dominant fifth win of the season in the second race at Rockingham today.

All of Gamble’s hard work was done in the opening two corners, as he vaulted the slow starting poleman Daniel Harper off the line before dispatching Harry King into Deene.

As the battles raged behind in the early laps, Gamble was crucially able to build a quick two second lead, with none of his pursuers able to close the gap as the race developed.

As Gamble went on to victory, his Elite Motorsport team-mate King’s hold on second position would last until lap three when Harper squeezed past into Gracelands.

That opened the door for Sebastian Priaulx to challenge into Tarzan, with a slide wide for King eventually dropping him to sixth behind Tom Wood and Jordan Collard.

There would be no further changes to the podium positions, with Priaulx getting onto Harper’s rear bumper at one stage but proving unable to fashion an overtaking opportunity.

Whilst the three main title contenders each secured their second podium finishes of the day, Wood, King and Collard would round out the top six behind.

The best battle of the race came over seventh, with an initial scrap between Kiern Jewiss and Luke Browning evolving into a five-car fight between the top rookies as the race went on.

Emerging with his second Rookie win of the day was Smalley, with Browning and Jewiss hot on his heels to complete the class podium ahead of Ruben Del Sarte and Tom Canning.

Full race results can be found here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/173403gij.pdf