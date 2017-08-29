Gelael Set for Four Free Practice Sessions with Toro Rosso

Sean Gelael will participate in four free practice sessions with Toro Rosso this season - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Sean Gelael will make his free practice debut ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix after the Indonesian was confirmed to participate in four sessions with Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2017.

The current FIA Formula 2 Championship racer, who currently sits twentieth in the drivers standings with three points from the first sixteen races for Pertamina Arden, will also take to the track in opening practice in Malaysia, the United States and Mexico.

Gelael already has experience of this year’s Toro Rosso, having participated in both of the in-season tests in Bahrain and Hungary, but Singapore will be the first official session he will be a part of.

“What an amazing opportunity!” insisted Gelael. “First of all, I want to thank everyone who made this possible and most importantly for the belief they have shown in me.

“It is an honour to be driving in Formula 1, starting in Singapore and Malaysia, two venues that are so close to my home country, Indonesia. I will use the opportunity to absorb like a sponge everything I can and learn as much as possible.

“I hope I can do a good job for Scuderia Toro Rosso and provide the team with good data from these important first sessions.”

Team Principal Franz Tost was impressed with Gelael’s performances during the two tests, and he expects him to do a good job again in the practice sessions.

“During the tests in Bahrain and Budapest Sean performed very well, helping the team in a very professional way, with a mature approach to the complex task of providing engineers with useful feedback,” said Tost.

“Everyone within the team was impressed by his performance, his technical understanding and his commitment. Therefore, we are happy that he will be driving the FP1 sessions for us at these four Grand Prix. I am sure he will do an excellent and useful job for the team.”

As of yet, it is unclear which driver, Carlos Sainz Jr or Daniil Kvyat, will step aside from the sessions to allow Gelael to participate.