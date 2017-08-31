Ginetta Junior Grady Heads To Clios With WDE Motorsport

Ginetta Junior Championship podium-finisher Connor Grady is making to the move to the new Renault UK Clio Cup Junior championship with WDE Motorsport.

With just over a week to go until the series’ inaugural rounds, Grady has elected to bring his time in the Ginetta’s to an end and make the transition into the Clios.

The sixteen year old was the most experienced driver on the Junior grid this season having joined the series in the first half of the 2015 season, with 54 starts under his belt.

Running with Total Control Racing and then Douglas Motorsport, Grady secured twenty-two top ten finishes and a sole podium finish at Knockhill last year.

The Surrey racer will enter the Clio Junior series this year ahead of a planned return to the BTCC support package next year in the senior Renault UK Clio Cup.

“I am pleased to be joining WDE and would like to thank Wayne for putting this deal together at short notice – he and my father used to race karts together so I feel at home!” said Grady.

“I’m looking forward to the change to front-wheel-drive and testing the Clio Cup Junior car. I can’t thank my sponsor Peter Brown enough.”

The 2017 Renault UK Clio Cup Junior championship launches at Snetterton next weekend (09/10 September).