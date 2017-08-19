Glock Heads All BMW Podium in Zandvoort

It was an all BMW podium at Zandvoort as Timo Glock led home a 1-2-3 as Marco Wittmann and Maxime Martin joined him on the podium.

This result is Glock’s fourth victory in the DTM Series in his 67th race in the championship.

Glock started from pole position as he headed a BMW 1-2-3-4 on the grid, the German made a strong getaway ahead of Wittmann, Martin and Augusto Farfus – who started in second but lost places off the start.

The leading trio scampered off, with Farfus acting as rear gunner frustrating the advances of Rene Rast who was trying to take advantage of his main title rivals not getting the maximum out of qualifying.

As pitstops played out the order remained the same – as Rast inherited the lead when the BMW quartet served their stops.

Loic Duval had been on the tail of his team-mate, in the hopes of scoring his first points of the after qualifying sixth but was handed a time penalty after it was deemed that he had jumped the start.

The Frenchman ultimately finished in 13th place.

Bruno Spengler found himself briefly leading before also taking to the pitlane, two laps after the Audi of Duval.

At this time the trio of Glock, Wittmann and Martin retook the rostrum positions as Mike Rockenfeller hunted them down.

Rockenfeller had served his mandatory pit stop at the end of the opening lap along with the sixth BMW of Tom Blomqvist who was forced to retire 17 laps later due to an issue on his car.

Unable to break the BMW monopoly over the top three positions so allowed Jamie Green through late on.

Also not able to make an impression on the trio Green handed the position back to Rockenfeller.

Farfus came home in sixth place, followed by the top Mercedes of Paul di Resta.

Behind di Resta came stablemate and fellow Briton Gary Paffett who had been passed by Rast but the Audi-man made a mistake which resulted in him falling to ninth place.

Nico Muller fended off Robert Wickens and Edoardo Mortara to take the final point on offer.

Despite his penalty Duval finished eight seconds ahead of Spengler, as the duo tumbled down the order after serving their pitstops.

Lucas Auer, having gone off track in the early stages of the race whilst battling with Muller, finished ahead of Moscow Raceway winner Maro Engel.

Coming into the race Mattias Ekström had been the championship leader but ran into the gravel as he was leaving the pit lane following his stop – spewing dirt onto the track – before spinning later and eventually retiring with a few laps to go.

This result means that Rast has moved to the top of the championship by just one point over Ekström.

Glock has promoted himself up to fourth in the championship with 98 points.

The second qualifying of the weekend gets underway at 12.00 local time, followed by the second race at 15.15.