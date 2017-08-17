Grosjean would consider Renault Return – But Not Yet

Romain Grosjean would be open to returning to the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team in the future, but with his future secured with the Haas F1 Team for 2018, he has not spoken to the Enstone-based team about any possible vacancy.

Grosjean left the Lotus F1 Team at the end of 2015 to join Haas, just before Renault took over, and the Frenchman believes that it would be a great opportunity to fight for championships with the French outfit in the future.

“No, I haven’t talked with Renault,” said Grosjean to the official Formula 1 website. “Going back to Renault one day would be lovely, but it should be the time when we really could be world champions together.

“That would be a superb situation, but right now it is a bit premature.”

Grosjean admits that he may need to switch teams in order to fight for the championship, with the thirty-one-year-old still looking for his first Formula 1 Grand Prix victory.

“Yes, I want to be world champion – that is why I am racing,” said Grosjean. “And that is why I’m getting frustrated. If I cannot fight high enough at the front I get frustrated, because I love winning.

“To think that my last win was in 2011 – that is six years ago. That really hurts. But since then I’ve never had the car to win.”

The confirmation of the 2018 drive came as no surprise to Grosjean, with the Frenchman joking that he knew that he’d be there next season back when he initially signed for the outfit.

“It was not such a big surprise for me,” said Grosjean. “I’ve known this since September 2015! (Laughs) So I would call it a normal continuation. And things are great.

“The team is doing well and I want to help it grow bigger. Of course, if one day there is the chance to be world champion, then great – when the stars align and you get the chance to drive the car that you want to drive…”