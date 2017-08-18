Günther Links up with BWT Group ahead of Zandvoort Weekend

Maximilian Günther has a new car colour scheme and helmet design this weekend at Zandvoort after the German acquired the backing of the BWT Group.

BWT is the primary sponsors of the Sahara Force India F1 Team in 2017 and also back Lucas Auer in the DTM Series and various other young drivers in junior formulae, but now Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM reserve driver Günther will also race a primarily pink Prema Powerteam car with a pink helmet design.

“I’m very proud that a company as prestigious as BWT is now my partner and am certain that I’ll be the centre of attention in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship with my Pink Panther’s eye-catching paint finish – preferably at the head of the field, of course,” said Günther, who currently heads the championship standings in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship.

“It’s just fantastic to know that in the next race, my Formula 3 car will have a design similar to that used on the Formula 1 cars.”

Lutz Hübner, the CEO at BWT, has welcomed Günther into the set-up, and watched as the twenty-year-old qualified fourth on the grid for the opening race of the weekend in the Netherlands.

“The sponsorship of young top athletes in motor racing begins with Formula 4 for us, and it was only logical for us to then go on to support a very talented Formula 3 driver as well and to start working with Maxi Günther,” said Hübner.

“His achievements are really impressive, and we hope that we can do our bit to ensure that the season ends successfully for him, and that ultimately, we can secure the European Formula 3 championship title together!”