Haas’ Guenther Steiner: Grosjean has ‘reacted well’ to Magnussen challenge

Having decisively beaten team mate Esteban Gutierrez in his 2016 Formula 1 campaign, Frenchman Romain Grosjean has been tested by Haas F1 Team‘s new signing, Kevin Magnussen, according to Team Principal Guenther Steiner.

The advantage has swung beaten the two drivers, but Steiner has been impressed in the manner that Grosjean has dealt with the extra challenges that the Danish driver has brought. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Steiner commented that “he (Grosjean) reacted well. I think he took it down as a challenge.

“Maybe at the beginning he was maybe out of his comfort zone but I think they get the best when they are just a little bit out of their comfort zone because when you are in the comfort zone you stagnate.”

Steiner also noticed that Magnussen has prevented Grosjean from becoming complacent in the car, after a 2016 season where he was clearly the number one driver in the team, despite Gutierrez’ best efforts. The Mexican drivers’ performance could be deemed as lacklustre, which was proved by the fact that he was not retained by the team for a second season.

“You get complacent,” he mentioned. “It’s very easy to get complacent if you’re not challenged. Especially in any business or sport where the performance level is high.

“You need always to get a little bit pushed because otherwise if you’re too comfortable it’s always too easy.”

The dynamic within the team is also a positive one, and it is clear to see that there are high levels of respect between the two drivers. Grosjean has been quick to praise Magnussen, and has called him underrated, and speaking again to Motorsport.com, the Frenchman was complimentary of the relationship that the two drivers maintained.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with him, it almost surprised me. Team-mates are always in a war but we’ve both grown up and we both respect each other a lot.”