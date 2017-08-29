Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “I think we can be very happy with what we did”

Coming away from the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Guenther Steiner was pleased with the overall performance of the Haas F1 Team.

The American team left the weekend with only one car in the points, as Romain Grosjean crossed the line in seventh place, but at times during the weekend, it looked possible that it would be a double-points finish, but it was not to be.

Contact between the Sahara Force India F1 Team drivers brought out a safety car as debris was cleared, but Kevin Magnussen made an error at the restart, ruining his tyres and compromising the remainder of the race. He finished in fifteenth place.

“I think we’re pretty happy leaving here with six points,” commented the team principal. “It’s a shame for Kevin having locked up at the restart, destroying the tyres.”

The team has already surpassed their points haul of the entire 2016 season with eight races still remaining.

“But again, six points for us – we keep on getting points. We opened the second half of the season with points, so we hope to continue to score them. Both cars were performing well. I think we can be very happy with what we did.“