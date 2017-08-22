Habsburg Taking ‘Confidence Boost’ Away from Strong Zandvoort Weekend

Following on from his victory at Spa-Francorchamps, Ferdinand Habsburg continued his strong run of form at Zandvoort, with the Austrian taking two front row starts and a second place finish in race three.

The Carlin driver started on the front row for race one but a damp track at the start made the getaway tricky, and as such he fell down the order, although he was able to recover to fourth after a great pass on Callum Ilott around the outside of turn one following the safety car restart.

A sixth place finish followed in race two, from sixth on the grid, but a much better start in race three from the front row ensured a second place finish behind team-mate Lando Norris, which moves Habsburg up to seventh in the championship standings, just nine points off fifth placed Jehan Daruvala.

“What a weekend for Carlin!” said Habsburg. “They gave us a fantastic car and I’m really happy with my qualifying positions. It’s a shame the wet conditions played a part in race one but it felt good to take another podium in race three.

“I knew that my key area of improvement was my qualifying and I feel like we’re making big gains. It’s a good confidence boost and I’m looking forward to continuing at the Nürburgring.”