Harding Racing Set for Possible Two-Car Effort in 2018

Harding Racing could have two cars on the IndyCar grid in 2018 - Credit Chris Owens / IndyCar

Harding Racing is making their third and final entry of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season this weekend at Pocono Raceway, but team owner Mike Harding believes they could have two full-time entries in 2018.

Gabby Chaves gat the team their series debut back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway back in May, starting twenty-fifth and finishing ninth in the Indianapolis 500, before doing even better at Texas Motor Speedway, bringing the team their first top five finish.

Chaves is already confirmed for 2018 as part of a three-year deal with the team, with Harding expressing his confidence that their will be sufficient sponsorship available to give the highly rated Colombian driver a team-mate next season, something he has lacked during his IndyCar career to date.

“It’s 100 percent we’re going to run one car full-time with Gabby [Chaves] for 2018 and we’re working on sponsorship for a second car and it looks good,” said Harding, who watched Chaves qualify an excellent eighth on Saturday at Pocono. “I’ve got one Leader’s Circle for next year and I’m working on a second.

“It’s been a great experience and I think we’ve done a lot better than I imagined, especially for a team that didn’t start until last January.”