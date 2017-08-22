Harvey to Race for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports at Watkins Glen/Sonoma

Jack Harvey will make his Verizon IndyCar Series return at Watkins Glen International after being confirmed to race for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the final two races of the season.

The British racer, who made his series debut earlier this season when he competed in the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport with Michael Shank Racing, will return to the team that brought him a lot of success in Indy Lights in 2014 and 2015, although he came up agonisingly short in the championship in both seasons.

Harvey is excited to race for the team again, and although it will be his first time at Watkins Glen, he is ready to tick off another race off his bucket list, and he hopes to show the team he is deserving of the opportunity both there and at the season closing race at Sonoma Raceway.

“I’m delighted to have the chance to race in the Verizon IndyCar series again this year,” said Harvey. “The Indy 500 was an incredible experience, but it was disappointing to have our race end early due to something that was out of our control.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on track and I’m really pleased to rejoin everyone here at SPM. We had a lot of success together in Indy Lights, and I’m excited to be back with so many familiar faces.

“I’m really looking forward to getting on track at Watkins Glen, and although I haven’t driven there, it’s definitely been a bucket list track and one that I’ve been looking forward to driving on even before I came to America.

“I’m also looking forward to continuing the journey with AutoNation and Sirus XM – I wouldn’t be racing this season without them. I can’t thank them enough for their continued support and I hope to be able bring home two solid results for the end of the year.”