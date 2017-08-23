Haslam returns to top step at Cadwell Park

Leon Haslam returned to his winning ways this weekend at Cadwell Park, as he re-visited the top step of the podium for the first time since Oulton Park.

Haslam hit the front at the beginning, but it wasn’t plain sailing for the Kawasaki rider who came under attack from Shane Byrne and Jake Dixon. A huge moment for Byrne saw him drop back down the pack, and it was left to the two Kawasaki’s to fight it out at the front.

Dixon initially hit the front, but Haslam moved back in just one lap later. He managed to hold Dixon off to take the victory, with Byrne crossing the line in third after working his way back up through the pack.

It was a weekend to forget for Honda Racing’s Dan Linfoot, who crashed out on the first corner in the race. Although he was seemingly okay, he was ruled out of race two as he’d chipped the bone in one of his knuckles.

MCE British Superbike race one