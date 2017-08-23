British Superbike

Haslam returns to top step at Cadwell Park

Photo: JG Speedfit Kawasaki

Leon Haslam returned to his winning ways this weekend at Cadwell Park, as he re-visited the top step of the podium for the first time since Oulton Park.

Haslam hit the front at the beginning, but it wasn’t plain sailing for the Kawasaki rider who came under attack from Shane Byrne and Jake Dixon. A huge moment for Byrne saw him drop back down the pack, and it was left to the two Kawasaki’s to fight it out at the front.

Dixon initially hit the front, but Haslam moved back in just one lap later. He managed to hold Dixon off to take the victory, with Byrne crossing the line in third after working his way back up through the pack.

It was a weekend to forget for Honda Racing’s Dan Linfoot, who crashed out on the first corner in the race. Although he was seemingly okay, he was ruled out of race two as he’d chipped the bone in one of his knuckles.

MCE British Superbike race one

1Leon HaslamJG Speedfit Kawasaki26:19.792
2Jake DixonRAF Regular and Reserves Kawasaki+0.131
3Shane ByrneBe Wiser Ducati+0.404
4Peter HickmanSmiths Racing BMW+0.689
5Jason O'HalloranHonda Racing+1.106
6Lee JacksonSmiths Racing BMW+1.224
7Michael LavertyMcAms Yamaha+4.247
8Christian IddonTyco BMW Motorrad+4.311
9Tommy BridewellTeam WD-40 Kawasaki+4.502
10James EllisonMcAms Yamaha+4.754
11Glenn IrwinBe Wiser Ducati+13.218
12Josh BrookesAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha+14.725
13Andy ReidTyco BMW Motorrad+16.746
14Bradley RayBuildbase Suzuki+22.765
15Taylor MackenzieBennetts Suzuki+25.719
16Martin JessoppRidersmotorcycles.com BMW+28.217
17Jakub SmrzLloyds & Jones PR Racing BMW+28.302
18Sylvain GuintoliBennetts Suzuki+30.694
19James WestmorelandGearlink Kawasaki+43.302
20Shaun WinfieldAnvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha+1:02.690
NotClassified
DNFAaron ZanottiPlatform Hire Yamaha13 laps
DNFDan LinfootHonda Racing

