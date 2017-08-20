Horner Wants Red Bull to Outscore Ferrari in Second Half of 2017

Christian Horner wants his Red Bull Racing team to outscore Scuderia Ferrari in the remaining nine races of the 2017 Formula 1 Season, although he believes the gap to them and the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team in the championship is too large to do anything about their ultimate position.

The Team Principal of Red Bull has seen the team close in on the leading teams throughout the season, with Daniel Ricciardo claiming five podiums including one victory in Azerbaijan, but Horner now wants the Australian and his Dutch team-mate Max Verstappen to take the fight to Ferrari across the remaining races.

However, Red Bull currently sit 173 points behind Mercedes and 134 points behind Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship, which Horner believes is too much for them to overhaul.

“From a championship point of view, I think the gap between us and the Mercedes and the Ferraris is too big to haul back,” said Horner on Motorsport.com. “But I would like to at least outscore Ferrari, certainly in the second half of the year.

“And if we can get into a situation to challenge for podiums and the higher places on the podium a couple of races between now and the end of the year – that is a realistic and aggressive target for us.”