Huckenbeck named as IPONE German FIM Speedway Grand Prix wild card

Twenty four year old Kai Huckenbeck will make his FIM Speedway Grand Prix debut as a wildcard for the German side in the IPONE German SGP on September 9th.

He will line up in the famous number sixteen jacket, fresh from leading the German side to a fourth place finish in the pairs event at the World Games in Wroclaw on July 29th, beating a whole host of international riders and scoring twelve points in the process.

Huckenbeck has an impressive CV. He’s a two-time German champion, taking consecutive titles in 2013 and 2014. He won the under-21 crown in 2011, and represented his country at the 2016 Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup. Currently, he races for Brokstedt in the German Bundesliga, Kings Lynn Stars in the SGB Premiership and Grudziadz in the Polish Ekstraliga.

Huckenbeck will be lining up alongside track reserves Tobias Kroner and Mathias Bartz, who will compete wearing the number seventeen and eighteen jackets respectively.

The referee for the event will be Alex Lyatosinskyy from the Ukraine, who is making his SGP debut.