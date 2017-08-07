Hulkenberg Labels Magnussen A “Wannabe Verstappen”

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Nico Hulkenberg has labelled Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen a “wannabe Verstappen” following the pair’s clash at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen clashed after the race in front of cameras, following a collision in the race where Haas forced the German off the track at the exit of Turn 2. The Renault driver then accused Magnussen of being the most unsporting driver on the grid, with the Dane replying “Suck my balls, honey”.

Writing in his exclusive column for German website Sport1, Hulkenberg has said that he was surprised about the reaction over the clash on Social Media, but he insist he took no offence over it.

“I wish there were as many people talking about the race. At the moment we have different challenges in Formula 1 than the balls of a wannabe Verstappen.” said Hulkenberg.

“I’m not the kind of guy to curry favour with the public after the race, and I don’t need to insult someone. If I have a problem with somebody, I go ahead and say what’s on my mind. But the fans are happy about seeing a sport in which competition is being lived and somebody is speaking his mind. This is the fun thing about F1, especially with hot-headed sensitive people.”

Hulkenberg believes that the Danish driver isn’t capable of defending himself in situations

“With Kevin it’s like having a little brother. You know he is not able to defend himself in any other way. Therefore, it’s easy to take his remarks with a smile on your face.”