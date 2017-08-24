Hulkenberg on Spa: “Eau Rouge is Going to be Flat”

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team driver Nico Hulkenberg revealed that Spa’s famous Eau Rouge corner will be flat-out in this year’s cars, giving us a tantalising insight into the speed we can expect this weekend.

The 2017 cars are proving a hit with the drivers, providing devastating amounts of downforce and allowing the drivers to really explore the limits. We’ve already seen lap times tumbling at many tracks, and will continue to see this throughout the latter half of the season.

This is a challenge that Hulkenberg is enjoying, claiming that previous seasons’ cars haven’t matched his driving style.

“This year’s cars are fun and faster, allowing me to push harder which suits my driving style a lot more than in recent years.”

The Belgian Grand Prix marks Formula 1’s return following its summer break, and will be held at the historic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. This is a favourite track of many drivers, with Hulkenberg proving no exception. “It’s one of my favourite tracks and certainly up there with the best in the world.

“The forest there is amazing and the track itself sits in some outstanding scenery. It features a lot of elevation and of course, it has Eau Rouge. When you see these bends in real life it’s special but when you drive them, especially in a Formula 1 car, it’s super special.

“Eau Rouge is going to be flat which is exciting and Pouhon too will be good and extremely fast.”

Spa is a notoriously tricky track, with serious elevation changes and unpredictable weather. These are all at the forefront of Hulkenberg’s mind heading into the weekend.

“There are many corners and it’s the longest lap on the calendar which makes a good balance very important.

“It’s about putting those sectors together and being on top in every corner, that will give you a good lap time and that’s the key challenge of Spa. I like the middle sector in particular. It’s quite busy, flows quite well and is just fun to drive.

“Spa is known for its strange and random weather, so we have to make it count whether it’s wet or dry.”