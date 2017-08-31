I wish the Parabolica gravel trap was still a Monza feature – Daniil Kvyat

Time is fast running out for Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat to put in the kind of performance that shows he deserves to keep his seat at the Faenza based squad in 2018, but his aim is to do just that at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Kvyat is a big fan of the historic Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, where something always seems to happen that makes the race interesting, and that appears to just be part and parcel of this magical track.

“This race has been on the F1 calendar for many years and it’s a legendary circuit: it has very long straights, which means we drive at very high speeds, and it’s always an interesting race.”

One thing that the Russian would love to bring back however, is the gravel trap at Parabolica, where once upon a time if you made an error and went off there, it was extremely unlikely you would get back out again, which the 23-year-old feels made completing a lap of Monza much more challenging.

“The only thing I don’t like is the fact that the Parabolica doesn’t have a gravel trap anymore… It’s now all asphalt, so it’s not such of a challenge and a compromise if you go off track; in the past it could end up meaning that your race was over!”

Having grown up in Italy, Kvyat loves nothing more than to return to the country he knows so well for the Italian Grand Prix weekend. The Russian has some good and bad memories of racing in Monza, with the issues he experienced during the 2014 race, a particular sore point for the Toro Rosso driver.

“I have very good memories from Monza, as I won a few times while racing in junior categories, so it’s always special to go back there every year.

“Having said that, I also have a negative memory from 2014, when my brake disk broke at Turn 1 compromising my race to finish in P11: Starting from the last position on the grid, I was able to make my way up, but not enough to score points… A big shame, as we were doing a very good race!

“I hope to create more good memories this year!

A positive result for the Russian in Italy is a must, if he is to salvage anything from this 2017 season, and with just four points to his name after twelve races, in comparison to the 36 scored by team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr., he still has plenty of work to do.