Ingram Tops Opening Rockingham Practice

Credit: BTCC Media

Tom Ingram set the pace during the opening British Touring Car Championship free practice session at Rockingham, going quickest for Speedworks Motorsport with a 1:22.995.

Ingram moved himself to the top of the timesheets around the halfway point of the session, displacing early pacesetter Adam Morgan in the Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes.

The best of the championship contenders was Ash Sutton, nearly four tenths off Ingram’s pace but still quick enough to end the session third fastest.

AmD Tuning had a strong showing in opening practice, with the Audi pair of Ant Whorton-Eales and Ollie Jackson going fifth and sixth quickest respectively. They were a little under sixth tenths off the pace set by Ingram, and half a tenth behind fourth-quickest Jack Goff.

Dave Newsham was seventh fastest in his BTC Norlin Racing Chevrolet Cruze, edging out the manufacturer cars of Josh Cook and Jason Plato by mere hundredths of a second. The top ten was rounded out by Rob Austin.

The title contenders aside from Sutton struggled to get immediately on the pace. Colin Turkington was the next best of the leading quartet in the championship race, thirteenth quickest and almost eight tenths slower than Ingram. Gordon Shedden was another two tenths behind in 22nd, while Rob Collard was the second slowest driver of all, 31st in the FP1 rankings.

PosDriverTeamClassLapsTime
1Tom IngramSpeedworks Motorsport171:22.995
2Adam MorganCiceley Motorsport20+0.161
3Ashley SuttonAdrian Flux Subaru RacingM19+0.375
4Jack GoffEurotech Racing19+0.494
5Ant Whorton-EalesAmD Tuning15+0.555
6Ollie JacksonAmD Tuning20+0.570
7Dave NewshamBTC Norlin Racing18+0.622
8Josh CookMG Racing RCIB InsuranceM14+0.632
9Jason PlatoAdrian Flux Subaru RacingM16+0.669
10Rob AustinHandy Motorsport16+0.718
11Tom ChiltonPower Maxed RacingM17+0.759
12Chris SmileyBTC Norlin Racing16+0.774
13Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWM17+0.780
14Aiden MoffatLaser Tools Racing18+0.824
15Jake HillTAG Racing18+0.829
16Matt NealHalfords Yuasa RacingM17+0.832
17Stephen JelleyTeam Parker Racing17+0.837
18Josh PriceAdrian Flux Subaru RacingM17+0.839
19Rory ButcherMotorbase Performance19+0.898
20Senna ProctorPower Maxed RacingM13+0.922

