Jani replaces Duval at Dragon

Neel Jani will replace Loic Duval at FF Dragon Racing next season, as Porsche prepare to enter the sport in 2019/20.

The German car maker announced that they would be ending their involvement in the LMP1 category in WEC to concentrate on Formula E.

This left 2016 Le Mans and WEC winner Jani out of a drive, but Porsche chose to place him at Dragon, where he will partner Jerome d’Ambrosio.

Speaking about his appointment, the Swiss driver told Motorpsort.com that it was an advantage to be able to learn more about the sport at Dragon, and that he was hopeful of being involved when Porsche entered the series in season six.

“I’m contracted to Porsche next year anyway,” he said. “For now, we’re finishing the WEC season, then everything will fall into place.

“It’s an advantage for me to be able to learn at Dragon, but I want to stay at Porsche for the longer term.”

Speaking about his chances next season, Jani said that his aim was to improve on Dragon’s disappointing 2016/17 form.

“I don’t think I can take the fight from the word go, considering how things went for Dragon last season. The aim is to improve the team.

“I want to be on the podium a couple of times, even though this will prove to be difficult.”

Jani’s appointment means that Loic Duval’s three year association with the team has come to an end.

The relationship between Duval and Dragon was believed to have deteriorated after Esteban Gutierrez was widely linked with his seat earlier in the season.

Although Gutierrez ended up driving for Techeetah, the damage was seemingly done and the Frenchman will now be looking for a drive elsewhere.