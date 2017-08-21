Jenson Button to feature at this year’s JD Classics breakfast morning

2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button will be attending the prestigious JD Classics Breakfast Morning on Sunday 22 October, following in the footsteps of other racing legends including Sir Stirling Moss, Derek Bell and Ross Brawn.

JD Classics is a world-renowned restoration business, with sixty craftsmen who lovingly and painstakingly restore both road and race cars. One of their most recent projects involved restoring ten cars for the 2017 Mille Miglia, however the Essex-based business has worked on everything from Bizzarinis and Connaughts to Brabhams and McLaren race cars.

JD Classics Breakfast Mornings are a chance for the business to open the doors of their 155,000 square foot site and let the public see how classic cars are restored. Guests are encouraged to roam the site freely, taking in metalwork, paint and engine shops, along with their “seven showrooms of concours-standard restorations and motorsport legends.”

They have a special treat in store for their Breakfast Morning this October, with current Formula 1 driver Jenson Button confirming he will be taking to the stage to discuss his sixteen-year career.

Having raced in over 300 grand prix, and for teams including Benetton, McLaren and Brawn, it will be a real opportunity for fans to find out facts and stories that won’t appear anywhere else, as well as getting up close and personal to the star.

Not only will the 2009 Formula 1 World Champion be there, but the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship-winning Brawn GP car will also feature among the exhibits at JD Classics’ Maldon, Essex headquarters, making the morning a dream for both vintage and racing fans alike.

JD Classics founder, Derek Hood, said “Our breakfast mornings have very quickly made a name for themselves as a magnet for automotive enthusiasts. We love opening the doors to the Maldon site to the public, giving them a behind-the-scenes look at all the amazing work we do here, from our Pebble Beach concours restorations to Monaco Historique-winning racing cars.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have Jenson Button joining us for our latest event – only Rubens Barrichello has started more races in Formula One, so you can rest assured he’ll have plenty of amazing stories to tell.”

Demand for JD Breakfast Mornings are incredibly high, and tickets are only available through a ballot. Anyone wishing to be entered into the ballot for tickets should call 01621 879 579 or email [email protected] before 3pm on Friday 6 October, with the event taking place on Sunday 22 October 2017.