JHR Eight Start Finding New Homes For Rest Of 2017

The eight drivers affected by JHR Developments’ shock suspension from Ginetta competition have started to find new teams to compete with for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The news broke yesterday that Ginetta have suspended JHR pending an investigation, meaning their six Ginetta Junior drivers and two Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup stars needed to find new homes.

With less than two weeks before the next rounds at Rockingham (26/27 August), they have wasted no time in completing deals with other teams in the TOCA paddock.

The top two in the Ginetta Junior standings, Sebastian Priaulx and Tom Gamble, have joined HHC Motorsport and Elite Motorsport respectively for the remaining eight races.

Current Ginetta Junior scholar Adam Smalley joins Priaulx at HHC, while Matt Luff and Finley Green are both conducting tests with teams and will announce their plans soon.

The Supercup contenders Seb Perez and George Gamble will remain as team-mates meanwhile, as they both make the switch to the reigning champions Rob Boston Racing.

“Naturally we are disappointed to have had to split from JHR Developments, with whom I’ve had some great success over the past eighteen months or so,” said Junior championship leader Priaulx.

“This is a matter between JHR and Ginetta however and we have to respect the decision that has been made. I would like to thank both for all they have done to help me stay on the grid for the rest of the season.

“HHC Motorsport are a highly successful and respected team in the paddock. I’m looking forward to working with them and I’m confident we can enjoy a successful end to the season together.”