JJ Ross To Make Clio Cup Debut At Rockingham With Family Team

JJ Ross will make a long-awaited debut in the Renault UK Clio Cup this weekend as he becomes the third new face to join the grid for the two races at Rockingham.

The 20 year old will enter the category with his father’s Bob Ross Racing team, at the wheel of Ashley Sutton’s 2015 title-winning car.

Ross previously aimed to make his debut in the final two rounds of the 2016 season, but was forced to pull out after violating the series’ testing restrictions.

The Watford-based racer has previously won both the Junior and Senior BRSCC Ford Fiesta titles, as well as also being a former British Junior Rallycross champion.

Ross, who is sponsored by ASNU Performance Injectors, has gained experience in his Clio competing in various club-level saloon car championships.

“JJ and I have wanted to race in the UK Clio Cup for some time,” said Bob Ross. “So when this opportunity came up in between his other racing commitments – even as a one-off – we took it immediately.

“JJ believes he’s got a good feel for the car’s set-up but this will be our first time on the Michelin tyres used in the UK Clio Cup. Let’s just see… the weekend is all about having fun.”

Ross will join Bradley Burns and Zak Fulk in making his Clio Cup debut this weekend.