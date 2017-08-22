Joel Eriksson: “Some highs, but unfortunately too many lows”

Joel Eriksson’s Zandvoort weekend started with a podium finish, but the championship contender endured a tough Sunday, with two twelfth places seeing him lose touch with his two main championship rivals, Lando Norris and Maximilian Günther.

The Motopark driver qualified well in the first qualifying session of the weekend and was able to jump ahead of the slow starting Ferdinand Habsburg at the start to claim second spot, but Eriksson started thirteenth in both of Sunday’s races, and was only able to progress to twelfth in both.

Eriksson remains third in the championship but now sits fifty-five points behind Norris and forty-four behind Günther with just three rounds of the season remaining.

”A mixed weekend with some highs, but unfortunately too many lows,” said Eriksson. ”Things started off well and ended worse, to sum it up. At least we got a podium, which is always something, but overall I’m obviously not satisfied.

“I knew qualifying was going to be key this weekend, and we have been working on that recently to make sure we’re competitive. That’s why I was really pleased with our performance in Qualifying 1, and similarly disappointed with Qualifying 2.

“It really is virtually impossible to overtake at this track; you lose too much downforce following the cars ahead. I tried my best and we had a lot better pace, but I was just stuck. We will learn from this and do a better job next time.”