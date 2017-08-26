Jolyon Palmer: “P7 was definitely on the cards with the pace we’d shown”

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Jolyon Palmer is hoping to grab his first points of the season after a strong qualifying performance today at Spa-Francorchamps.

The British driver was on the pace throughout qualifying and managed to achieve his first Qualifying 3 appearance since the Bahrain Grand Prix. However, his appearance in Q3 was cut short when an gearbox issue meant he wasn’t able to set a lap, and as a result Palmer qualified tenth for the Belgian Grand Prix.

“I’ve been in a really good place with the RS17 all weekend, easily the best all year,” said Palmer. “I’ve had strong confidence in the car, it’s felt really well balanced and we haven’t had to make many changes, so this bodes well for the future.

“We had a gearbox problem in Q3, which came after a couple of issues with a clutch sensor, so despite all that it’s a positive that we made it into the top ten for qualifying.”

Palmer so far this season has not scored any points, with all of Renault’s points coming from team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, who starts in seventh for the race. Palmer believes that without the issues in Q3, he would of been capable of getting that seventh position as well after seemingly having the better pace of the two drivers on Saturday.

“Without the Q3 issue, P7 was definitely on the cards with the pace we’d shown,” said Palmer. “I’m hoping for points tomorrow.”