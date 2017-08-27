Jordan Cane Breaks Away for Second Win of the Year

Jordan Cane took victory in the reverse grid BRDC British F3 Championship race at Snetterton. The Douglas Motorsport driver took his only other win at this location a few months ago and starts fourth for the final race.

The points permutations going into the event meant that it was not easy for Enaam Ahmed to claim the championship and despite issues for James Pull that pushed him to the back, has to wait for race three to claim the title.

From pole position it was Guilherme Samaia who made a strong start with Ben Hingeley the most notable of the regular pace setters moving towards the front. Hingeley would battle with Cane, but the Douglas Motorsport driver held his own through the first sector and soon went after the race leader.

By the second lap, Samaia’s dream of a first win was all over as Cane held his own through the opening corner to slide past before the hairpin.

It was all drama further back though as a first lap incident saw Cameron Das into the pits, with championship contender James Pull and Callan O’Keeffe dropping way to the back, likely due to contact. This would be a godsend for Ahmed though as he slowly worked his way back up the order.

Ahmed was not interested in clinching the title right away, chosing to fall back from fifth place Krishnaraaj Mahadik in order to set a fast lap for the third grid. With Pull in clear air, Ahmed knew he’d need any advantage to stay ahead for the afternoon event.

As the laps counted down, a queue was soon forming behind second place Samaia as Hingeley and Toby Sowery got ever more desperate with Cane stretching his gap at the front.

In the end though, Cane cruised home for his second win of the year. Samaia held on to second for a personal best result as Hingeley rounded out the podium.

As for Sowery, he’ll be disappointed that his chances are now truly over for the title, only managing to finish fourth as Ahmed got past Mahadik to record another top five finish. He wouldn’t claim the fastest lap though, with Das taking it from him in the final lap.

Behind the leading group, Jamie Chadwick recorded a solid seventh ahead of Omar Ismail, American Chase Owen and Nicolai Kjaergaard who recovered after a disappointing Saturday with tenth.

Ahmed simply needs to finish race three to be crowned champion regardless of Pull’s position.